Graham eyes maximum points over Chippa
Maritzburg want to build on rare unbeaten run
The four-game unbeaten streak Maritzburg United recorded has filled them with belief that they can survive relegation.
This is the view of midfielder Travis Graham as they aim to build on that when they welcome Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
The Team of Choice won two and drew two in their last four league matches. The last time they tasted defeat was on February 27, when they lost 1-3 to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup fixture.
“Preparations have been going well. We are coming off a good run in the past four games, so the spirit has been high at training sessions. Everyone is willing to work harder and listen to the coach's instructions,” Graham told the club's media department yesterday.
“So far, it has been good. Hopefully, we can continue with this run that we have been on.”
After months of lying at the bottom of the log table, Ernst Middendorp's side managed to improve their position to 14th following that good run.
They are currently tied on 17 points with Chippa, and the 27-year-old added that they need to use their home ground advantage to get all three points.
“We need maximum points, especially at home, we are still not comfortable in a position we are in, and we understand the situation we are in,” he said.
“So the boys are putting in hard work to make sure that we get maximum points, especially at home. Chippa are close by, and a positive result will be good for the team.”
After losing 3-1 in the reverse fixture, Graham insists they are not planning to avenge that. But to get maximum points which will help them move up the table.
“The first match against Chippa ... it’s in the past now.
"So, this one is a fresh start. We have to get a victory over them no matter how we do it, if we play a scrappy game or beautiful game, as long as we get the three points that is the main focus.
“Knowing Chippa, they are a team that play all over the show, not too much structure but very effective in a sense that they would come up on the day and give a world-class performance.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.