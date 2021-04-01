Maritzburg want to build on rare unbeaten run

The four-game unbeaten streak Maritzburg United recorded has filled them with belief that they can survive relegation.

This is the view of midfielder Travis Graham as they aim to build on that when they welcome Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

The Team of Choice won two and drew two in their last four league matches. The last time they tasted defeat was on February 27, when they lost 1-3 to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup fixture.

“Preparations have been going well. We are coming off a good run in the past four games, so the spirit has been high at training sessions. Everyone is willing to work harder and listen to the coach's instructions,” Graham told the club's media department yesterday.

“So far, it has been good. Hopefully, we can continue with this run that we have been on.”

After months of lying at the bottom of the log table, Ernst Middendorp's side managed to improve their position to 14th following that good run.