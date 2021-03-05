Bucs braced for consistency test at Chippa United

There will be no room for any more inconsistency from Orlando Pirates if they want to push Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership title race.

Recent results suggest they have hit form, having won four of their five matches across all competitions, but it is in the league where consistency has been a problem.

They are third in the log table with 32 points off 19 matches and four behind Sundowns, who have three games in hand.

Pirates will hope to build on their 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday, when they face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

Coach Josef Zinnbauer said he expects a tough match from the Chilli Boys and believes his players will need to be fresh if they are to play well. “Chippa have always been a difficult game for us in the past, especially at home,” Zinnbauer said.

“It is a team that wants points and they are good tactically, and coach [Dan] Malesela has done a good job there. It is always different against them but it is an important game for us and we need to go there to have full energy against Chippa.”

Victory for Pirates would reduce the gap between them and Sundowns to one point, though they would have played four games more.

Pirates will have Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabang Monare back for the match against the Chilli Boys after they missed the match against Celtic due to injury and suspension. Chippa are 12th in the standings with 16 points from 17 matches and are desperate for victory too. They are only four points ahead of Maritzburg United and Black Leopards in the relegation zone.

Malesela hopes to build on their performance during their goalless draw against Cape Town City. “It’s going to be difficult to play Pirates. They have a huge squad and can change at any time,” Malesela told the club's media department.

“But what we need here is the character that we showed when we were on the road ... We need to continue building and getting ourselves better.”

Fixtures

Tonight: SuperSport v Galaxy, Lucas Moripe Stadium (5pm)

Tomorrow: Cape Town City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town Stadium (3pm); Celtic v Maritzburg, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium (5pm); Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5pm)

Sunday: Leopards v Arrows, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm); Swallows v Tshakhuma, Dobsonville (3.30pm)