Seema wants to see spirited performance from Leopards

Despite losing to Maritzburg United in their DStv bottom-of-the-table clash in midweek, Black Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema was encouraged by their spirited performance.

Seema wants Lidoda Duvha to take that kind of performance into their next league game against Golden Arrows at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda on Sunday at 3.30pm.

Seema was happy with the effort that the players put in during their 1-0 loss to fellow struggles Maritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Limpopo-based outfit conceded a late penalty scored by Thabiso Kutumela three minutes into stoppage time. If Leopards can play the way they did against the Team of Choice, Seema is convinced that they will collect the three points. Last week, they recorded a 2-1 win over Arrows in Durban and Seema is confident that they can complete a double in Limpopo.

Leopards are bottom of the table with 12 points from 17 games, and a win against visiting Arrows is non-negotiable. The key to surviving relegation is to win home matches and Seema emphasised the importance of collecting the maximum points in Venda.

There is barely time to reflect on the painful defeat against Maritzburg, as they have to turn their focus on the Arrows match. Seema still believes in his charges and is confident that they will pick up the much-needed three points.

“There is no time to be sad or cry as we have to quickly pick ourselves up and go again. We have an important match against Arrows. It is going to be a tough game and we will fight for the win. If we can play as we did against Maritzburg we will pick up the maximum points," said Seema.

Arrows played to a goalless draw against Baroka at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday.

The KZN-based outfit will want to avenge their league defeat against Leopards in Limpopo. Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi said he was happy to share the spoils with Baroka and that he was looking forward to the trip to Limpopo for a date with Leopards.

“We are ready for the trip to Limpopo and we will try to get the three points. If we get the fighting spirit and mentality correct, we will win the game in Venda," said Ncikazi.