Sundowns eye another unbeaten run in group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns are motivated to match their record of finishing the CAF Champions League group phase undefeated this season.

Last year, Sundowns became the first SA club to achieve the feat.

Sundowns are on top of Group B with six points after two matches and will be looking to maintain that impressive start when they face TP Mazembe at Lubumbashi tomorrow at 3.00 pm.

Midfielder Lebohang Maboe said they are going all out for a victory, as they want to extend their lead at the top to nine points. “Going into the CAF Champions League, you want to win as many games as you can in the group stages and try not to lose,” Maboe told Sowetan through the club media department.

“We’ve made a good start in the competition, and this is the one we all want. I feel like now, we are understanding each other much better hence we are winning games. We can only take it a game at a time and see how things go. We want to match what we achieved last year.”

Mazembe will be desperate to register their first victory after two draws in two matches, and the 26-year-old is aware of what they would be up against in Lubumbashi.

“They are a good team with good players. I know that their environment can be hostile at times, but these are things that encourage us,” Maboe said. “The atmosphere you always want to play under, so I know that they are a good team with good players and we will see on the day who got a better quality on the field and which team is more determined to win the game.

“We don’t go to any game not wanting to win it. It will be a big cherry on top if we win it. So we are targeting a victory against Mazembe.”

With the club having won the competition in 2016, Maboe said what they have learned from that team is to win all their home games first and a draw away if they can’t manage to win. "I will be proud if I can be part of the team to add a second star, it would mean a lot for everyone here.”