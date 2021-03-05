Soccer

Maboe confident of victory at Mazembe

Sundowns eye another unbeaten run in group stage

By Neville Khoza - 05 March 2021 - 08:39
Neville Khoza Journalist
Marc van Heerden of Stellenbosch FC challenged by Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 03, 2021 in Pretoria.
Marc van Heerden of Stellenbosch FC challenged by Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 03, 2021 in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns are motivated to match their record of finishing the CAF Champions League group phase undefeated this season.

Last year, Sundowns became the first SA club to achieve the feat.

Sundowns are on top of Group B with six points after two matches and will be looking to maintain that impressive start when they face TP Mazembe at Lubumbashi tomorrow at 3.00 pm.

Midfielder Lebohang Maboe said they are going all out for a victory, as they want to extend their lead at the top to nine points. “Going into the CAF Champions League, you want to win as many games as you can in the group stages and try not to lose,” Maboe told Sowetan through the club media department.

“We’ve made a good start in the competition, and this is the one we all want. I feel like now, we are understanding each other much better hence we are winning games. We can only take it a game at a time and see how things go. We want to match what we achieved last year.”

Mazembe will be desperate to register their first victory after two draws in two matches, and the 26-year-old is aware of what they would be up against in Lubumbashi.

“They are a good team with good players. I know that their environment can be hostile at times, but these are things that encourage us,” Maboe said. “The atmosphere you always want to play under, so I know that they are a good team with good players and we will see on the day who got a better quality on the field and which team is more determined to win the game.

“We don’t go to any game not wanting to win it. It will be a big cherry on top if we win it. So we are targeting a victory against Mazembe.”

With the club having won the competition in 2016, Maboe said what they have learned from that team is to win all their home games first and a draw away if they can’t manage to win. "I will be proud if I can be part of the team to add a second star, it would mean a lot for everyone here.”

Downs admit red card stymied Belouizdad

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi wasn’t shy to admit CR Belouizdad’s early red card played a big role in the Brazilians inflicting a heavy ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns humiliate Algerians in Tanzania

Mamelodi Sundowns shook off a nervy first half and showed their CAF Champions League experience by humiliating a 10-man CR Belouizdad 5-1 in their ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mngqithi grateful for the hospitality in Tanzania after Sundowns teach Algeria's Belouizdad a lesson

In the Swahili language‚ Asante means thank you.
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X