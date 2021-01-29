Tembo challenges his charges to topple Downs

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo prefers to be chased instead of chasing in the DStv Premiership title race. Matsatsantsa a Pitori are neck-and-neck with city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the championship race.

Tembo said they would give the Brazilians a run for their money with their young squad. "The past two seasons we've been chasing and fell short because of the lack of consistency," noted Tembo.

"But we would prefer to be on top to try and see how our players will handle the pressure of being chased. We want to see how our squad reacts to being on top of the log," he said.

Speaking ahead of their league game against Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville tomorrow (5pm), Tembo said they had to win the game to get level on points with Sundowns. It is not a game that will decide the league title, but a win for either team will see them level on points with log leaders Sundowns.

Swallows are yet to lose a league game, but SuperSport are enjoying a resurgence.

"A win against Swallows will help us get closer to Sundowns. This game will not determine whether we win the league title or not. But Sundowns have been struggling to win league matches as they won one of their past four league matches. If we win this game we will be happy. We want to challenge for the title, but beating a team in the title race would boost our confidence," said Tembo during a virtual press conference

Bradley Grobler is the league's top scorer with 12 goals, and his partnership with Thamsanqa Gabuza is keeping defenders on their toes. Sipho Mbule and Tebogo Mokoena are enjoying themselves in midfield.

On paper, the three-time league champions are the favourites going into this game. But Swallows avoided defeat against Cape Town City, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates this month.

SuperSport defender Grant Kekana warned the team to stay grounded. "We are taking it one game at a time. It takes two games to fall off and two games to move forward. We have to keep it going for as long as possible," said Kekana.

Fixtures (all at 5pm unless stated)

Today: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Kings Park Stadium

Tomorrow: Pirates v Chiefs, Orlando Stadium (3.30pm); SuperSport v Swallows, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Celtic v Tshakhuma, Dr Molemela Stadium; Arrows v Maritzburg, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Leopards v Galaxy, Thohoyandou Stadium

Sunday: Sundowns v Chippa, Loftus Versfeld (3.30pm)