South Africa

2.3m pupils head to Gauteng schools as Makhura and Lesufi officially open new Katlehong primary school

15 February 2021 - 10:24

Gauteng province has welcomed about 2.3m pupils to class on the first day of school. 

This was announced by education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during his official opening of Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Monday...

