PSL strugglers use cup to return to form

DStv Premiership strugglers Maritzburg United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila used the Nedbank Cup competition to boost their confidence heading into their league meeting. The two teams registered morale-boosting victories against SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United in the first round of the cup competition.

Maritzburg overcame GladAfrica Championship table-toppers Sikhukhune United 2-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. Venda-based TTM recorded a 1-0 victory against SuperSport United to book a spot in the last 16 in Limpopo.

After a string of losses in the league, both teams needed positive results to bounce back to winning ways. They will now meet in a bottom-of-the-table clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (5pm).

Goals by Tebogo Tlolane and Sibusiso Hlubi gave coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges the win. Tshakhuma pulled off an upset over the three-time league champions when striker Thabo Mnyamane scored against his former team.