ANC wont rein in Zuma

What else can the nation expect from the ruling party against Jacob Zuma? There is no doubt that Zuma's faction is more powerful in the ANC than that of President Cyril Ramaphosa. For Julius Malema to visit Zuma was just an assurance that he is not going to collaborate with ANC.

Now Zuma has more power to resist, It's not now that he realises that the ANC has no power against him. Even in the ANC top six, Ramaphosa has only Paul Mashatile on his side, Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte are Zuma's buddies while David Mabuza and Gwede Mantashe are amphibians who do not even know where they stand. Watch this space. Zuma and Magashule are not going to be charged.

Ramaphosa will regret spending all that money to defeat Dlamini-Zuma at Nasrec. This Zondo commission was just a waste of money. Our country is in turmoil.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village