ANC wont rein in Zuma

By READER LETTER - 15 February 2021 - 10:33
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

What else can the nation expect from the ruling party against Jacob Zuma? There is no doubt that Zuma's faction is more powerful in the ANC than that of President Cyril Ramaphosa. For Julius Malema to visit Zuma was just an assurance that he is not going to collaborate with ANC.

Now Zuma has more power to resist, It's not now that he realises that the ANC has no power against him. Even in the ANC top six, Ramaphosa has only Paul Mashatile on his side, Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte are Zuma's buddies while David Mabuza and  Gwede Mantashe are amphibians who do not even know where they stand. Watch this space. Zuma and  Magashule are not going to be charged.

Ramaphosa will regret spending all that money  to defeat Dlamini-Zuma at Nasrec. This Zondo commission was just a waste of money. Our country is in turmoil.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village

MK vets will guard Nkandla to 'protect president Zuma', says Carl Niehaus

A "platoon" of military veterans will maintain a "constant presence" outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead to "protect him".
News
3 days ago

ANC branches in eThekwini rally to mobilise support for Zuma and Magashule

Branches within the eThekwini region of the ANC are mobilising a national movement in support of former president Jacob Zuma and party ...
News
4 days ago

