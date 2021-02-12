Feutmba feels Sundowns can conquer Africa without Pitso

Roger Feutmba believes Mamelodi Sundowns are capable of maintaining their unbeaten streak in the CAF Champions League group phase even without Pitso Mosimane.

Last season, Sundowns made history by becoming the first SA side to finish the group stages undefeated where they had Waydad Athletic Club, Petro de Luanda, and USM in Group C with four wins and two draws.

As they prepare to start the group stage against Al Hilal of Sudan at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (6pm), club legend Feutmba backs them to do well again.

“I believe that they have a team to go far in the Champions League because of the quality they have in the team,” Feutmba told Sowetan yesterday.

“The most important thing is that they have managed to bring in some new players who are doing very well, [like Kermit] Erasmus and [Peter] Shalulile, to make sure that they keep that consistency.

“Domestically, yes, they are doing well and I believe it is because of experienced players who have been exposed to Champions League already within the team. They can still do well and even going all the way.”

This season, Sundowns are in Group B with CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), and TP Mazembe (the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

“It is going to be difficult because those teams you just mentioned are quality. It will be tough, but they are a big team. They were there before [and] they are doing well domestically. And if Sundowns keep focus, [stay] well organised like they are, work hard, they can manage to win all those games.

“They also need to make sure that when they go into those matches, they are well focused and be well prepared.”

Mosimane has left to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly with his former assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena part of a coaching brains trust that includes Steve Komphela.