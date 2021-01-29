Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he knows football well enough to be aware that if a manager “wins three games in a row he’s the best coach‚ and loses three in a row he’s the worst coach”.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium with his title contender team sagging from a top three placing in the DStv Premiership to their current fifth‚ Zinnbauer said he understands that worldwide fans of big clubs are expectant of constant success.

Pirates earned just a second win from six matches 1-0 away to Maritzburg United on Saturday. But in midweek that became two in seven‚ as Zinnbauer’s star-studded combination were held to a 1-1 draw by TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Zinnbauer was asked in his pre-derby press conference how he responds to grumbles of discontent on the social media “stands”‚ and even calls from some fans for his head.

“It’s always up to the guys [fans]. Some guys say‚ ‘Eh‚ good coach‚ we won a title [this season’s MTN8 trophy]‚ and the last six years we didn’t’. Other guys say‚ ‘Ja‚ we want more‚ we want more’‚” the coach said.