Zinnbauer racks his brain over Buccaneers' poor run

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is aware that they need to find solutions to their goal-scoring woes if they are to be a force to be reckoned with in the DStv Premiership.

Pirates netted only two goals in their last four matches, and since the beginning of the season, they have only managed to score more than two goals in a game twice [3-0 against rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila].

Following their 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, Zinnbauer admitted that their bluntness in front of goal was worrying. “It is always a problem if you don’t score. It is a big problem. We have to find solutions,” Zinnbauer told the media after the game.

“We had possibilities to score, and we need to find solutions quickly. It is a problem. It is a problem for the coach and the team we have to work on it. We started well against Galaxy, and we scored the goal. But after we scored, we lost the structure, and we conceded a goal.

“We tried to regroup and we worked hard, the same like in the second half we created opportunities, and we didn’t score, but one point is not enough for us against Galaxy.”

With their struggles to find answers to their scoring problems, the German mentor has lamented the absence of Gabadinho Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa due to injuries.

“It is difficult not to have other strikers, Gaba, Lepasa and Mabasa all out. But we cannot change this now. We have to work with the players on the field now,” Zinnbauer said. “We had enough opportunities that we could have scored. In the first half, Fortune Makaringe was alone. He should have netted if he had been a little bit calm.

“Bongani Sam scored for us, and I’m happy he made a good game. We had opportunities to score, but we have to work more. But the thing is, we don’t have time to work on this at training as we are playing after three days, but we are aware of it.”

Pirates, who will host Chiefs in the Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, are fifth on the log table with 22 points from 14 matches.

They have seven draws, five victories, two defeats, and Zinnbauer thinks they should have done better. “I’m not happy with the points, but this is what it is. I cannot change anything.”