Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says‚ even if Kaizer Chiefs have hit a mini-run of form‚ the best occasion for his team to bounce back from a string of matches without a win is against Amakhosi in Saturday’s DStv Premiership match-up.

After a dismal start‚ Chiefs’ confidence will have been boosted significantly by a run of three wins against AmaZulu‚ Cape Town City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila that saw Gavin Hunt’s team rocket from 14th place to seventh in the space of less than two weeks.

Amakhosi would love to continue their run – where the performances were less than perfect‚ but the results surely much gratifying as Hunt has battled to find winning combinations.

Chiefs will be up against a Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium who‚ under Barker‚ have been renowned for their resilience and are aiming to bounce back from a 3-2 home defeat to Baroka FC on Wednesday.

That result followed draws against Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic‚ as Stellies have gone three matches without a win.