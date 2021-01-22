Benni McCarthy vents his frustrations as AmaZulu continue dropping points

Benni McCarthy is letting his frustration be known after seeing AmaZulu FC dominating game after game but failing in the end to add to their two DStv Premiership victories this season.

The Usuthu coach has urged the club’s new management to look at strengthening the squad in the current January-February transfer window as he feels Usuthu might be short of a player or two who are capable of finishing all the opportunities they create.

“Hopefully now that the transfer window is open the chairman [Sandile Zungu] does see that it’s necessary that we add to the squad because the squad is good but there’s still pieces of the puzzles that are missing‚” said the former Bafana Bafana striker.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to go into the market and bring in someone who wants to take leadership in this team and go and win games for us.

“As coaches we just have to continue to work‚ frustrating or not frustrating‚ but that’s how it is.” The former Cape Town City coach has been in charge for all four of Usuthu's matches this year and has been left with more questions than answers as to what more he needs to do to ensure his charges finish off the job after creating enough chances to win the games.