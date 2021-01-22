Zinnbauer explains how injury havoc to Pirates' strikers is impacting his decisions

He said‚ given key injuries to in-form Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ and Mhango having recently returned from injury‚ he felt the need to protect his last out-and-out striker.

“It’s the conditioning. You remember ‘Gabba’ [Mhango] was out and he had two games of 90 minutes in a row. And you see that he comes in and five minutes later he was injured‚ with inner muscle problems‚” Zinnbauer said.

“We get the feedback on what has happened‚ and then it’s not possible that you can start the player with problems. And normally you have to give him a break but we needed a goal and this was the reason we brought him in.

“These are always the reasons that you have. When the players are out‚ like Lorch also [at the start of the season]‚ the conditioning goes down. And we have a lot of games coming.

“ ... And we have to be careful with this. Gabba was injured and he worked on the conditioning‚ and he came back and played 90 minutes [twice]‚ and then you need a break normally.

“And now you bring him in and take a risk and get something happening again. I hope it’s not such a big problem but maybe we are unlucky and we lose the next striker.

“Lepasa and Mabasa are the next strikers who we need at the moment. Mundele [Congolese signing Jean-Marc Makusu] has not been here long and needs conditioning. He had a long time injured and needs time.