La Liga second half kicks off this weekend

The second half of the 2020/21 La Liga Santander season begins this weekend.

Matchday 20 gets going with a clash tonight between Levante and Real Valladolid, two teams who come into this round after thrilling 2-2 draws on Tuesday, against Cádiz and Elche, respectively.

There are four fixtures tomorrow, the first of which is Huesca vs Villarreal. It’ll be a tough challenge for the newly promoted side, but they have a new coach in the form of Pacheta and this will be his first home game at El Alcoraz, so optimism will be high.

Tomorrow night, there is a huge game for Alavés as they’re hosting reigning champions Real Madrid, and they’re doing so 100 years to the day of their club’s founding.

The Babazorros were founded on January 23 back in 1921 and will bring in their centenary with one of the biggest fixtures of the season. They’ll also do so with Abelardo in the dugout, their former coach who returned to the helm last week.

Four more matches follow on Sunday, starting with Osasuna vs Granada. These two teams actually met as recently as January 12, when they played their postponed meeting from the first round of the season and when Granada won 2-0.

Elche take on Barcelona next and the pressure is really on the home side to take a positive result away from this match, considering they haven’t won any of their past 12 league games.