Benni frustrated by Usuthu's failure to turn dominance into points

Benni McCarthy is running out of patience with his misfiring AmaZulu players in the DStv Premiership.

One win in five matches since he took over at the club is not what McCarthy would have hoped for. He feels he has been let down by the players after they continued to miss clear-cut chances during their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

“I think it’s becoming the same old story, you know: we play well, we dominate games, create chances, clear-cut chances ... and players take it for granted that they don’t need to score goals to win games,” McCarthy told the club's media department after the match.

“You can’t play the way we play and dominate the way we do every single game since I walked through the door and became AmaZulu manager [yet] we’ve got nothing to show for it. It becomes a bit frustrating. Yeah, my patience is a bit running out now, so yeah, I feel like players need to do more, they need to ask more of themselves.”

Siphelele Mthembu gave Usuthu the lead in the first half before the league's leading goalscorer, Bradley Grobler, equalised from a spot-kick for SuperSport in the second half.

McCarthy is demanding an improvement when they visit Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm). “I think it’s too easy that when you throw away points like these, no-one takes accountability for it,” McCarthy said.

“Your job becomes so difficult. In [the] Bloemfontein Celtic [game], it was the same situation. [Against] Kaizer Chiefs we lost the game, we didn’t get anything. Maritzburg United was the same situation, and against SuperSport the same problem.

“I don’t want AmaZulu to be known for this, that we dominate games but we get one point. That won’t help us. I think we have to keep fighting.”

With the transfer window now open, the 43-year old has appealed to club chair Sandile Zungu to get someone who will score goals for the club.

“We need to add to the squad because it is a good squad but there is still a piece of the puzzle missing, and hopefully we will be able to go into the market and bring in someone who wants to take leadership in this team and go and win games for us.”