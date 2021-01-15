Derby clash against AmaZulu just another match, says Maritzburg defender

Maritzburg United defender Clayton Daniels views their KwaZulu-Natal derby clash against AmaZulu as any other game.

Still licking their wounds after losing 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday, AmaZulu welcome provincial nemesis Maritzburg at the same venue on Sunday (3.30pm).

Going into this derby, the Team of Choice are riding high as they managed to earn a morale boosting 2-0 win away to Chiefs in their last outing the previous weekend, thanks to perennial Amakhosi slayer Judas Moseamedi’s brace.

Maritzburg’s victory at Amakhosi was their second in a row, having beaten Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 seven days earlier. Daniels sees no reason to hype the derby, insisting games are the same.

“We haven’t thought too much about all these things like to say ‘oh it’s a derby’ and that [if we win] we’ll make it third win in a row. We really don’t need to put those kind of things in our minds. It’s just another game, like any other,’’ said Daniels.

“For us, it’s another opportunity to give our best. We don’t really focus on the hype of the derby. In each and every game we play for three points, so I think we must treat the games the same way. We aim to work hard in each and every game we play… follow the coach’s instructions.’’

Meanwhile, Usuthu tactician Benni McCarthy reflected on their defeat to Chiefs, feeling their only undoing was missing opportunities. McCarthy has demanded his charges to be clinical going forward.

“I am disappointed because it was a tremendous opportunity for us to walk away with three points. Chiefs are not in a good way but they are a giant, so when you play giants, whether they’re in top form or not, you play the way we did but you have to be clinical,’’ stated McCarthy.

“We have to continue to work because there are so many positives…the confidence, the way we move the ball. We must just convert our chances.’’