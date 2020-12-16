Arrows make good on their promise to beat AmaZulu as they win the KwaZulu-Natal derby

Party-poopers Golden Arrows beat AmaZulu 2-0 at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night to dampen the celebratory mood that has accompanied their city rivals since the beginning of the week.

AmaZulu celebrated the appointment of Benni McCarthy as their coach on Monday but Arrows clearly did not follow this script as they proceeded to stick the knife into their rivals through goals from Nduduzo Sibiya via a penalty on the stroke of halftime‚ and Velemseni Ndwandwe in the 50th minute.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi had promised to pull the rug from under AmaZulu's feet and his charges did exactly that in a match both sides desperately wanted to win.

McCarthy was not on the bench and watched his new charges from the stands and they struggled to find a way past the Arrows reargard.

The former Bafana Bafana striker will be well aware that he has his work cut out for him if he is to fulfil AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu's wish to see the side finish inside the top four this season.

McCarthy will be introduced to his new players on Thursday and will be in charge when they travel to Sisa Dukashe to face Chippa United in the Eastern Cape.

Arrows‚ on the other have a tricky outing against champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next outing on Saturday.