Soccer

Mathiane keen to repay Leopards for last season's double

Arrows out to preserve unbeaten record

05 January 2021 - 08:13
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Matome Mathiane of Golden Arrows.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows captain Matome Mathiane has vowed that their unbeaten run in the league will remain intact for a while.

Sixth-placed Arrows, alongside leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Swallows remain the only three unbeaten teams in the DStv Premiership so far.

Abafana Bes’thende will be out to preserve their impressive run of eight games without defeat when they host bottom-placed Black Leopards at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium today at 5pm. Arrows have recorded two wins and six draws so far.

“The guys are so motivated this season. The way we’ve started has inspired us to keep on grinding [out] the results. So far we haven’t lost and we want to keep that record for a very long time,’’ said Mathiane yesterday.

“Our unbeaten record is here to stay. We have prioritised winning all our home games and by doing that we have a good chance of achieving our goal this season. We want to finish in the top five.’’

Last season, Leopards completed a league double over Abafana Bes’thende, beating them 2-1 in both league rounds. Mathiane concedes losing twice to Lidoda Duvha last campaign still hurts them.

“Leopards beat us home and away last season ... that’s still painful. We want revenge tomorrow [today]. We'll go all out for a win. They [Leopards] haven’t been doing well of late but we know they can rise to the occasion on any day, so it'll be a tough match,” said the Arrows skipper.

On the back of a mediocre 2019/20 term, where they finished 12th under Steve Komphela, Arrows have shown a lot of improvement this season under the tutelage of Mandla Ncikazi.

“The difference between last season and this season is that this season we play to our strength, we use speed more because we have a lot of players who have speed. Last season we relied more on keeping the ball,’’ added Mathiane.

