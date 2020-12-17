'You'll come back stronger': Mzansi sends well wishes to Pitso Mosimane after coach tests positive for Covid-19
Well wishes have been pouring in for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane who tested positive for Covid-19.
The Egyptian giants' confirmed on Wednesday that the SA-born coach had tested positive for the virus and would be self-isolating at home.
“Mosimane will follow the ministry of health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” it said in a statement.
This means Mosimane will miss the match between Al Ahly and Ghazl El Mahalla scheduled to take place on Friday.
“Evening everybody, just went for X-rays and will get the advice from the doctors tomorrow. Thanks for all the good wishes. Inshallah, I will be back soon,” Mosimane wrote on Twitter.
Evening everybody,just went for X-rays and will get the advice from the Doctors tomorrow. Thanks for all the good wishes. Inshallah,I will be back soon.🙏🙏🤞🏾— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) December 16, 2020
Mosimane's positive Covid-19 test comes after his team beat Misr Lel Makkasa 3-1 in their opening match of the 2020/21 Egyptian Premier League season last weekend.
He joined Al Ahly in September, shortly after leading Sundowns to a domestic treble in SA, with the team winning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) trophy, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.
On social media, many South Africans united under the hashtag #PitsoMosimane to wish him a speedy recovery.
#Pitsomosimane— Ⓜ️ustafa Bedeer (@MO__STAFA) December 17, 2020
Get well soon mr coach ❤
We wait you soon to win zamalik again 🌹☝️ pic.twitter.com/o4wmmmPqW7
Get well coach @TheRealPitso. You and your family are in my prayers.#pitsomosimane— Phetole Seodi 🇿🇦 (@PSeodi) December 16, 2020
This is just a set back. And also a set up for a come back. Speedy recovery Sir Jingles... #pitsomosimane— Defiant.🎱 (@veyanendondo) December 16, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.