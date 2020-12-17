No sign of rust in gutsy SuperSport win over Chiefs

SuperSport United went through a period of three weeks without playing, but they dug deep to record a hard-fought victory against struggling Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership encounter.

Their 2-1 victory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday left coach Kaitano Tembo smiling from ear-to-ear. Goals by Bradley Grobler and Sipho Mbule got the job done for Tembo's charges. Lebogang Manyama converted a penalty with a minute to go on the clock, but it was too little too late for Amakhosi.

The win took the three-time league champions to fourth place on the log with 12 points from six games before the other teams took to the field last night. Having achieved back-to-back league wins, Tembo wants his team to go on a long winning streak.

There is the belief that Tembo's men could go on to challenge rivals Mamelodi Sundowns to the league title this season with the squad that they have. But Tembo was quick to dismiss that notion as he prefers to take things one step at a time. He insists that his focus is on the next game against Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm. He wants his team to end their year on a high note and not think about the title.

“We want to compete and we have been close to winning the league title in the past but we want to take it day-by-day. We will try to fight for the championship. We want to try and win the title but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves and put unnecessary pressure on the players. It would make me happy if we can win a couple of matches in a row. That is what we are hoping to achieve,” said Tembo.

He also had special praise for goalscorer Mbule, who missed the first three games of the season due to injury. “I am happy with the win over Chiefs. They are not getting results but they are dangerous. Sipho is one of the best players in the league and he has to change his game and affect matches a little bit more, score and create goals and improve his fitness level. We have to work on that and I am satisfied with his progress. We need him to be consistent in terms of creating. He has so many abilities,” Tembo said. ​