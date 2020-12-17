Komphela impressed with Sundowns' mental strength

The 2-0 victory Mamelodi Sundowns registered against TS Galaxy on Tuesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium has eased the pain a bit following a dark cloud hovering above Chloorkop, according to senior coach Steve Komphela.

The match couldn’t be any tougher for Sundowns, with spirits in the camp at their lowest following the death of defender Motjeka Madisha on Sunday.

Despite being dispirited like that, Sundowns won in style at the end, via goals by Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane in each half.

“Our players put up a good fight, and this was the most difficult one because it was more mental than other matches,” Komphela told the media after the game.

“It was also supposed to be delivered to our supporters, our staff and everybody at Mamelodi Sundowns to ease the pain of the era we are going through.

“No words are appropriate enough to explain such. Pride is something that comes along with understanding what is ahead of you and why you have to suffer.

“And when you stand firm and face it with dignity to me, that’s pride. It gives great confidence to the people you work with.”

Komphela was also pleased with the commitment his side showed while still in mourning. “We are delighted with a victory above all, we say get three points under the circumstances. Keep moving and consolidate your game model. So we are marching on, and we are delighted with three points,” Komphela said.

“Our players understood that we are in the position of privilege and pride that we can play and represent Mamelodi Sundowns. We are also in a position of convenience to give a result and perform.

“I’ve been going through the reports and listening to what has been said, and observed players who have gone through this moment that we are going through.

“It has not been easy, and when you see players at the end of it coming out in that degree of pride, it is a sign of what they understood the purpose of the 90 minutes. I think they did extremely well.”

In form, Zwane impressed again when he netted his seventh goal of the season in the second half, and Komphela feels he has not reached his best yet.

“We only hope and wish he stays like that and even better. But if you were to ask me to be honest, I still see in him a room for improvement in terms of what he can do.

“The guy is talented. He needs to get to a high level of discomfort so that he can stretch his potential, and he could be a monster.”