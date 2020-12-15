Bizarre twist to Madisha's reported death as Sundowns asks PSL to postpone moment of silence
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha's reported death took a bizarre twist on Tuesday afternoon when the Chloorkop club asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) not to observe a moment of silence when the club faces TS Galaxy in a league match on Tuesday night.
A moment of silence would have been observed a few minutes before kick off at Loftus as is tradition after a player has died but the PSL stunned the nation when they said the South African Police Services are investigating certain issues‚ and therefore the solemn gesture would not be observed at Loftus.
Sundowns have asked the PSL not observe a moment of silence in all the matches that will be played on Tuesday and on Wednesday.
This latest development follows Sundowns' announcement that Madisha's family met with pathologists on Monday to establish if the person who died in a horrific car crash while behind the wheel of the vehicle in Kempton Park in the early hours of Sunday morning was indeed their son.
The Madisha family requests privacy and the relevant protocols be followed during this difficult period of uncertainty.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 14, 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns will communicate further details after consultation with the Madisha family once the DNA test results have been released.
The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela in Limpopo reportedly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park.
The accident happened just after midnight and Madisha’s sports car caught fire on Zuurfontein road near Sundowns' training base in Chloorkop.
It is not clear whether Madisha was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident as one person was thrown out while the other one was trapped inside the burning car.
The passenger who was ejected from the vehicle also suffered fatal burn wounds.