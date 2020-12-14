Sport

Footballer's passing regarded as a blow to Zebediela community

Football homeboys to miss late Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha

By Sihle Ndebele - 14 December 2020 - 08:56
The death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has deprived the community of Zebediela and Limpopo as a whole of a beacon of hope.

This is the feeling of AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, who is also from Zebediela. The gifted 25-year-old Sundowns centre-back died in a car accident on Zuurfontein Road in Chloorkop in the early hours of yesterday...

