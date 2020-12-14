Footballer's passing regarded as a blow to Zebediela community
Football homeboys to miss late Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha
The death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has deprived the community of Zebediela and Limpopo as a whole of a beacon of hope.
This is the feeling of AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, who is also from Zebediela. The gifted 25-year-old Sundowns centre-back died in a car accident on Zuurfontein Road in Chloorkop in the early hours of yesterday...
