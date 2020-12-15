Grief-stricken Sundowns still to play despite losing Madisha

The Premier Soccer League confirmed yesterday that Mameldoi Sundowns’ DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy, scheduled for this evening, will go ahead despite the league champions suffering the tragic loss of Motjeka Madisha at the weekend.

Sundowns are understood to have requested a postponement given the fact that defender Madisha, who perished in an accident, was one of their key players and the effect his death has had on the entire team has been immense. But yesterday, there was no sign the PSL would accede to Sundowns’ request, bringing into question the league hierarchy’s compassion in a time of grief.

Madisha died in a car accident on Zuurfontein road in Chloorkop in the early hours of Sunday after his vehicle crashed into a steel pole and caught fire.

Asked if Sundowns had requested the PSL to postpone the fixture, Downs communication manager Shupi Nkgadima referred Sowetan questions to the league.

“Please check with the league about the postponement. We will make you and all the media aware if there is any change with the scheduled match,” Nkgadima responded.

However, PSL communications manager Luxolo September said the match would continue as planned. “There is no notice that they gave me. Everything is going ahead as planned for now. I can confirm that there is no change,” September said.

Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Dan Malesela said he expects a difficult match against Sundowns and that he will give them the respect they deserve.

“It is a difficult match because you have to consider that we are playing the champions, and we have to respect that,” Malesela told the Galaxy media department.

“But sometimes respect doesn’t help when you are in the same league. But knowing how Sundowns play, it will be just an open, beautiful game.

“We will try to play and they will try to play. On the day, the better team will win. We expect a tough encounter considering how the two teams play.”

Galaxy lost their previous match to Stellenbosch at home and Malesela wants his side to bounce back to winning ways.