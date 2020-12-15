Polokwane suffering a severe water shortage as main dam's level drops

Taps in Polokwane have run dry, with one of its main water sources, Ebenezer Dam, just 16.5% full.

The city said it was continuing its contingency plan to supply water tanks to the hardest-hit areas, such as Seshego and Mankweng, which are high-lying.

According to the water and sanitation department, the Ebenezer Dam was 15.6% full last week. A year ago, it was at 28.5%.

“Low levels are a result of less water received from the Ebenezer supply line. The dam has been experiencing a significant drop in levels since September.

“In the city, parts of the following areas are affected: Bendor, Ster Park, Flora Park, Capricorn, Nirvana, Westernburg, and surrounds,” said the municipality.