South Africa

Polokwane suffering a severe water shortage as main dam's level drops

15 December 2020 - 16:49
Water tankers have been deployed in some high-lying areas of Polokwane.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Taps in Polokwane have run dry, with one of its main water sources, Ebenezer Dam, just 16.5% full.

The city said it was continuing its contingency plan to supply water tanks to the hardest-hit areas, such as Seshego and Mankweng, which are high-lying.

According to the water and sanitation department, the Ebenezer Dam was 15.6% full last week. A year ago, it was at 28.5%.

“Low levels are a result of less water received from the Ebenezer supply line. The dam has been experiencing a significant drop in levels since September.

“In the city, parts of the following areas are affected: Bendor, Ster Park, Flora Park, Capricorn, Nirvana, Westernburg, and surrounds,” said the municipality.

Parts of the extension areas, including extensions 75, 71, 76, and Legae La Batho, are affected. In Seshego, parts of zones 1, 2, 3, 5, and 8 are also affected.

The municipality has received complaints about water tankers not being well co-ordinated and is working with ward councillors to fix this, said the municipality. It is also implementing measures like closing all reservoirs outlets at night to accumulate water overnight. “Flow to low areas is also being reduced,” it said.

Residents who have water are asked to conserve as much as possible.

Those experiencing problems are advised to contact the water & sanitation helpline on 015-023-5376/5629.

