Cosafa U20's best player to win even bigger prize

Spain’s La Liga side Villarreal will be providing the opportunity of a lifetime for one young star competing at the ongoing Cosafa qualifiers for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations set for Mauritania next year, with the chance to sample one of the world’s great football nations first-hand.

The player of the tournament at the zonal preliminary competition being staged at Nelson Mandela Bay will receive a special La Liga experience, where they will be hosted by Villarreal and get the chance to train with the club’s much-vaunted academy team.

They will also have a meet-and-greet with the first team, a tour of the club’s world-class training facilities and their legendary Estadio de la Cerámica home, as well as take part in a Villarreal fixture in La Liga.

The winning footballer will be chosen by the Cosafa Technical Study Group at the tournament, in what is a wonderful opportunity to see the level required to be a professional in Europe’s top leagues.

“Seeing one of our clubs offering African players the chance to get such a special trip makes us extremely happy,” said La Liga’s Southern Africa manager Marcos Pelegrin.

“This will not only be a great technical experience but an even better personal experience. Being exposed to different cultures helps with one’s own development and we are also positive that Villarreal’s staff will learn from the player too.”