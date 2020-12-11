Former players tip Bucs to beat Celtic

Having turned out for both Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates in their prime, Lebogang Mothibantwa and Patrick Malokase have tipped the Buccaneers to lift the MTN8 trophy when the two outfits meet in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Mothibantwa, who had a two-year spell at Pirates between 2008 and 2010, having joined from Celtic where he had spent four years, isn’t giving Phunya Sele Sele any chance, expecting Bucs’ new signings like Deon Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo to shine.

“The Buccaneers will win this final. They signed a lot of good players who’d want to be the catalysts for change. The club hasn’t won anything in a long time and new players like Hotto and Hlatshwayo should thrive to end that,’’ Mothibantwa told Sowetan yesterday.

The 36-year-old erstwhile central midfielder believes Celtic are overdependent on their skipper Ndumiso Mabena, hence he’s writing them off against the star-studded Pirates.

“As sad as it’d be for Celtic to lose after a beautiful story of defying the odds, I really don’t see how they can beat Pirates. Pirates have quality and Celtic only rely on Mabena,’’ noted Mothibantwa.

“Let’s say Mabena struggles on the day, who can carry the team? I don’t see any player who can carry the team in case of Mabena struggling.’’

Mothibantwa, who retired in 2016, now coaches youngsters at his academy in his hometown of Olifantshoek in the Northern Cape.

Malokase, 38, the retired left-winger from Thaba Nchu in Free State, also expects Bucs’ new players to deliver the goods tomorrow.

“I think Pirates have an upper hand with the quality players they have. I expect new players like Hotto and Monare maybe to go all out. The new guys still have that desire to endear themselves to the fans,’’ said Malokase.

Malokase joined Bucs from Celtic in 2010, lasting two years at the Soweto club. He spent the better part of his spell on loan at Platinum Stars. Since hanging up his boots in 2015, Malokase has been overseeing his electrical engineering firm.