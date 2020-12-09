Klate backs Pirates for cup honours

Retired Bafana Bafana star Dane Klate has put his money on his former team Orlando Pirates to lift this year’s MTN8 Cup trophy.

The Soweto giants meet Bloemfontein Celtic in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

The last time Pirates had their hands on a trophy was the Nedbank Cup in 2014.

Klate was in the Pirates team that won it twice and believes his former team have the ability to once again lift the cup on Saturday.

“I would probably go for Pirates but I think Bloem Celtic have done really well,” 35-year-old Klate said.

“In fact, both teams have done well to get to the final. Celtic got through Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals to get to the semifinals where they beat SuperSport United, the reigning champions.

“Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs to get to the final so I think both are deservedly in the final.”

“It’s a difficult one to call but I would like for Pirates to win it. I don’t think Pirates have won a trophy since I left the team.

“I think they have got the capabilities and the players to deal with the pressures of a cup final.

“They have a lot of experience in the team again. The same with Celtic; they just came from the Nedbank Cup final which they narrowly lost against Sundowns.

“So I think it’s a very even final and both teams can win. But I would like for Pirates to triumph.”

Klate, who has won six Premiership trophies, two MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles during his career, said a cup final was all about taking your chances.

He said the R8-million prize money should be enough motivation on its own for players to want to win.

“If you don’t take your chances in a cup final, it comes back to haunt you. When it comes to a cup final, players are bound to make mistakes.

“Fans will not be at the stadium to watch the game, so I would say there is a little bit less pressure on players.

“I think the MTN8 plays an important role in the PSL because already the teams in the competition have played four more matches than the rest of the teams in the league."