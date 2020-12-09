Happy home as TTM, Tight bury the hatchet

Joseph Molangoane is set to turn out for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) after he and the club smoked the peace pipe following a protracted contractual battle.

Molangoane is likely to make his debut for Tshakhuma when they meet Black Leopards in the local derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on December 15.

Tshakhuma coach Joel Masutha said "Tight" was available for selection after he returned to training last week.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined TTM at the beginning of the season, but the club announced last month that they decided to release him together with Oupa Manyisa as well as Gustavo Paez.

However, in a twist of events, TTM recalled him. It is understood that the club will pay him what's due to him, which is last month's salary and the signing on fee, according to sources.

“Even now he can play, [but] he has to fight it out with the other guys who are in the team for the position,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.

“So far, he is showing that he is up for it. We would see anytime from now, but he is ready to play, and fitness-wise he is okay. That makes him ready to play.”

The last time Molangoane played a competitive match was on April 23 2019, for Kaizer Chiefs when they drew 1-1 against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

Masutha, however, believes his quality and experience will be crucial for the team's campaign in the DStv Premiership this season.

“He is a quality player, that’s why we signed him. He is an experienced guy who has seen it all,” Masutha said.

“He is a good addition to the team and also, it is someone who is a team player. He is a local also, and he brings in a lot of things, and we are happy to have him in our squad.

“With his quality obviously, he brings a lot of competition, and that bodes well for the team because everybody will be on their toes.

“He also brings experience because he has been with so many clubs – Platinum Stars, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Chippa United. That’s what we are expecting from him. He is someone who is always joking, training with a smile.”