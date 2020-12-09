Zungu impressed as top coaches vie for Usuthu post

Receiving a stack of CVs from seasoned coaches who’re interested in filling the vacancy at the club has left AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu overwhelmed.

Without revealing names, Zungu has confirmed that more than 10 high-profile coaches have sent through their resumes. These coaches are vying to replace Ayanda Dlamini, who “voluntarily stepped down” on Monday, just six games into the first season of his three-year deal.

“To be honest, we haven’t decided who we’ll hire. We have received more than 10 CVs from big-name coaches and that has impressed me. It’s so overwhelming to see that great coaches want to associate themselves with us," Zungu told Sowetan yesterday.

Sowetan has reliably learnt that the likes of Benni McCarthy, Owen Da Gama, Eric Tinkler, Stuart Baxter and Gordon Igesund are among the mentors who have shown interest in training Usuthu.

“For now, I can’t reveal the names of these coaches, but most of them have vast experience of coaching in the league. It’s coaches who have won trophies. But we will interview only four of them," said Zungu.

The AmaZulu supremo has promised the Usuthu faithful that the new coach will be appointed before their upcoming KZN derby at home to Golden Arrows next Wednesday. Zungu will also take the opinion of the club’s legends to hear who they think can successfully mentor the side.

“What I can assure our fans is that we will have a new coach in our next game against Arrows," Zungu wowed.

“We will also consult with a number of our legends like Frederic Mfeka, Joel Faya and many others. I want our legends to have a say in this. I will consider their opinions as to who they think must be hired."

The statement Usuthu released on Monday indicated it was by his choice that Dlamini vacated his coaching post, opting to return to his previous job of coaching in the youth structures.

The outgoing mentor, who was given the three-year contract by the previous owners on the back of helping the club avoid relegation last season, wasn’t reached for comment as his phone was never answered.

The 36-year-old Dlamini won only one of the six games he oversaw this season, with two losses and three draws.