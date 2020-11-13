PSL dribbles past Covid-19 to score solid financial results

The Premier Soccer League may have reported a shortfall in their finances after a tough trading year due to Covid-19, but the league remains on solid ground, its financial report tabled at this week's elective annual general meeting shows.

The league fell short of the record R1bn revenue it achieved last year, amassing R970m in revenue from sponsorship and TV rights, according to the financial statement.

Predictably, sponsorship income dwindled significantly as a direct result of lack of action caused by the pandemic between March and July, with last season's title sponsors Absa paying the league R115m, compared to the R136m the banking giant paid in the previous year.

The Nedbank Cup was also severely affected by the lockdown and, as a consequence, the bank paid the league R72m this year compared to the R80m of last year. Telkom and MTN, whose competitions were not affected by the lockdown, paid R60m and R45m into the league's coffers, while newcomers GladAfrica forked out almost R21m. MultiChoice paid R32m, compared to the R42m from the previous year for the MDC reserve league product, which was cancelled prematurely last season.

But the biggest contributor to the league's revenue remains television rights holders SuperSport, who paid R587m, R13m short of last year's R600m.