Ntseki glad Bafana won't have to travel to Sao Tome

With the back-to-back qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe to be played in SA, this has taken a burden off the shoulders of the Bafana Bafana overseas players who reported late for camp.

This is according to coach Molefi Ntseki as Bafana host Sao Tome at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight before meeting again at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where they will officially be the away side on Monday.

Ntseki’s charges are going into these two games placed second in their qualifying Group C with three points, and a victory tonight and on Monday will put them one foot in Afcon 2022 in Cameroon.

Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu arrived in the country only on Wednesday night from Scotland, while Kamohelo Mokotjo also arrived late from the US.

Ntseki feels his players will benefit from playing both matches at home rather than flying to Sao Tome.

“We are used to the conditions in this country. Even those who are playing overseas come from this country. They played their football in our country, so they are more used to the conditions than those of Sao Tome,” Ntseki told the media in Durban.