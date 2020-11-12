Iron Duke may cede power in next four years

Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza is ready to hand the baton to the next generation of leaders.

Khoza, who was elected unopposed for the position at the quadrennial general meeting in Johannesburg yesterday, hinted it could be his last four years in the hot seat.

The National Soccer League members expressed their confidence in Khoza as he contested the elections unopposed. But he said it is time for the next generation of leaders to be mentored to take over.

There were 13 nominations for the executive, but Jose Ferreira withdrew. Kaizer Motaung, David Thidiela, Robert Benadie, Rejoice Simelane, Mato Madlala, Stan Matthews and John Comitis got elected into the PSL executive.

Two women – Simelane and Madlala – are serving in the national executive committee but Khoza, who is nicknamed Iron Duke, predicted that in the next four years there would be more female representatives.

The league has no permanent CEO and Madlala has been acting as an interim CEO for several years.