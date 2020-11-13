Bafana expected to take maximum points against Sao Tome

Bafana Bafana will only have themselves to blame if they can’t get over Sao Tome and Principe, a team that has struggled to find the net of late.

Bafana will host Sao Tome in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (9pm) and at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday (3pm).

In their two matches they have played so far in Group C, the islanders have lost 1-0 to Ghana and 4-0 to Sudan and are yet to score.

With Bafana to host both qualifiers, this arrangement should suit them as they are desperate to claw their way to the top of Group C and displace leaders Ghana, who beat them 2-0 last year.

Initially, Bafana were scheduled to fly straight to Sao Tome for the second leg, but the two countries came to an agreement that SA should host the second leg.

It is an opportunity Bafana must use to their advantage by collecting all six points in these two matches at home.