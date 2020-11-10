Safa explains why it backs Motsepe for CAF presidency

SA billionaire club owner Patrice Motsepe is on a 10-day quarantine, but he is smiling from ear to ear following his nomination for the biggest job in African football.

The SA Football Association (Safa) and three countries, Nigeria, Botswana and Sierra Leone endorsed his CAF presidential candidacy.

So far, Motsepe, CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and an official from the Ivory Coast have emerged as candidates vying for the big job in African football.

The elections will take place on March 12 in Morocco next year. The deadline for submissions is on Thursday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the decision to back Motsepe for the presidency the thumbs up at Safa House yesterday.

Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick also rubber-stamped Motsepe’s candidature.

“We believe that he is the right man to lead CAF because of his business brains, his legal training, network and skills, and his love for African football. He is the appropriate person that could offer the right leadership for African football. He can increase the growth of women football and introduce technology in African football,” said Jordaan.