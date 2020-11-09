Soccer

Safa president Danny Jordaan backs Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for Caf presidency

09 November 2020
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe is bidding to become the next Confederation of African Football (Caf) president.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe will launch a bid for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency.

Jordaan said Safa would endorse Motsepe's candidacy in his attempt to unseat incumbent Ahmad Ahmad from a position the Madagascan has occupied since March 2017. The Caf elections will take place on March 12 next year in Morocco.

The Safa president said on Monday morning that Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick, who initially earmarked himself as a candidate, came up with the idea of endorsing Motsepe.

Jordaan said Caf gave them notice for the elective conference on September 12 and nominations will close on November 12.

The candidate can only be nominated by the home association and only one candidate can represent a specific country in Caf and Fifa structures.

Motsepe's candidacy already has endorsements from Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Botswana.

