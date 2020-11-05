Ramos craving more after netting centenary goal

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is looking forward to boosting his impressive goal tally after netting a milestone 100th for the club in all competitions to help them secure a vital 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Ramos, who has won 22 trophies including four titles in Europe's flagship club competition with Real, netted a trademark header from a Toni Kroos corner to put them 2-0 up before Inter levelled to force a dramatic climax to the game.

Brazilian substitute Rodrygo then rifled in a late winner to give Real their first win in Group B after a shock 3-2 home defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk and a 2-2 draw at leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

"It's not bad," Ramos, 34, said after hitting the milestone at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, Real's training ground and temporary home while their imposing Santiago Bernabeu ground is being renovated.

"Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them and as long as they keep on helping the side win, hopefully I can get a few more.

"It was a tough game, but we were able to get a good result in the end and secure three very important points.

"We knew it was a do-or-die game and when you are pegged back to a draw in a match you were winning, you need to push on. We'd let them off the hook a bit and in the Champions League you can't afford to do that."

Under pressure after a poor start to Real's Champions League campaign, coach Zinedine Zidane was relieved the winners of a record 13 titles in Europe's elite club competition were able to bounce back ahead of the reverse fixture in Milan on Nov.25.

"We suffered but we need to pat our boys on the back because they deserved to win," he said. - Reuters