Jose Mourinho aims dig at Real Madrid after Bale's first goal back at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he is looking forward to seeing how Real Madrid react after Gareth Bale scored the winner in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion, his first goal since returning to the Premier League.

Bale left Spurs to join Real seven years ago but returned to the north London club on a season-long loan.

The Welsh forward won four Uefa Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns with Real, but divided opinion in Spain because of a perceived lack of commitment and poor injury record.

"I am pleased for him because he deserved the goal. When I have five minutes I am going to Safari to look at Madrid's website to see what they say," Mourinho told reporters.

"He knows we care about him and we know he cares about us, the team and the club, Spurs. He's the perfect fit, he's very calm, very intelligent, he has good feelings."

Spurs face Bulgaria's Ludogorets in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday before a Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.