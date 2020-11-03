Absent Zinnbauer no train smash, says Motale

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer may have returned home in Germany, but club legend Edward Motale doesn’t see them struggling without him.

Zinnbauer, who guided Pirates to a 3-0 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium, had to return home to attend to a family emergency after the match.

It is unclear when he will come back, with Pirates scheduled to take on Bloemfontein Celtic tomorrow and Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal second leg on Sunday.

With the coronavirus cases rising in Germany, the European country has since implemented another lockdown, starting yesterday, with a ban including tourist trips.

Motale, however, feels assistant coach Fadlu Davids is capable of continuing where the coach left off as he attends to the health condition of his hospitalised son back home.

“I think they got two assistants [Davids and Franck Plaine, the fitness trainer]. That’s where they need to come out and motivate the guys now,” Motale told Sowetan yesterday.

“I don’t think it is a train smash if the coach won’t be available now. We have energy on the bench. I don’t see it as a problem.