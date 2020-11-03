Tembo defends fumbling veterans Daniels, Khumalo

To say SuperSport United defence has been shaky in the past two matches against Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively would be an understatement.

In these two aforementioned games, SuperSport leaked in four goals. Arrows beat them 3-1 in the league last Wednesday and Celtic frustrated the Tshwane side with a 1-all stalemate in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the weekend.

The main culprits for Matsatsantsa’s disorganised rearguard have been the tried-and-tested central defensive duo of Bongani Khumalo and Clayton Daniels. The experienced centre-backs have evidently failed to form a formidable partnership at the heart of defence.

The 33-year-old Khumalo and Daniels, who is three years older, tend to play too far apart from each other, leaving a gaping hole in between them. The duo’s lack of pace also makes matters worse.

Nevertheless, Matsatsantsa mentor Kaitano Tembo still heaped praise on the ageing centre-backs, insisting they had stepped up to the plate in the absence of injured fellow centre-backs in Grant Kekana, Luke Fleurs and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

“Look, I think to be fair on them, I think they have played four tough games. It has been very difficult but I need to give them credit. We’ve had few injuries…Luke Fleurs, Grant Kekana as well as TT Ditlhokwe. I think they [Khumalo and Daniels] have stood up, taken responsibility,’’ said Tembo.