Arteta impressed with Arsenal's signings after win at United

London - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is pleased by how quickly new recruits Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey have settled into life at the Premier League club after the duo impressed in Sunday's 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Partey put in a dominant display in midfield, while Gabriel expertly marshalled the defence as Arsenal secured their first win at United since 2006.

"I know how tough this league is ... but we try to pick certain characteristics in the profile of players that we want to find for our club," Arteta told reporters.

"I think they play with a lot of maturity and they look like they've been here longer than they actually have.

"I know that there are still some connections where they don't have that flow, because they haven't played much together. But I also see the spirit they are creating and the personality they are showing on the pitch."

Partey's display also drew praise from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who said the Ghanaian midfielder reminded him of Arsenal great Patrick Vieira.

"Partey was outstanding. The more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield. He's big, strong and aggressive -- and he can pass it forward.

"He can deal with the ball," Keane told Sky Sports.

"I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do."

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in a generous mood after his side's home defeat by Arsenal left them in 15th place on seven points.

The Gunners ended their five-year wait for a Premier League away win against 'Big Six' opposition with a second half Pierre Emerick Aubameyang penalty giving them a win.

Paul Pogba's foul on Hector Bellerin resulted in the spot kick and the Frenchman, who conceded his challenge was "stupid", came in for criticism from Solskjaer.

"Paul knows it's a soft penalty to give away," said the Norwegian. - Reuters