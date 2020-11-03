South Africa

Man stabs girlfriend and her mother to death in Eastern Cape

By Iavan Pijoos - 03 November 2020 - 10:07
Police discovered the two bodies with several stab wounds to their upper bodies.
Police discovered the two bodies with several stab wounds to their upper bodies.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 20-year-old girlfriend and her 44-year-old mother to death in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said it was alleged that the two women were last seen alive on the night of October 29.

A neighbour went to their home on October 30 and noticed blood stains on the outside of the door and immediately raised the alarm, Soci said.

Three arrested for brutal murder of KZN businessman

Police have arrested three men and confiscated more than R85,000 in cash after a Tongaat businessman was stabbed more than 30 times at his north ...
News
19 hours ago

Police discovered the two bodies with several stabbed wounds on their upper bodies.

“Due to the effective and efficient application of investigation skills by the detectives, leads were followed up and led to the arrest of the suspect who is believed to be the boyfriend of the young girl.

“The suspect was arrested at another location in the Sterkspruit area,” Soci said.

The man was charged with two cases of murder.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X