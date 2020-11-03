Hlongwane to return to Leopards team despite salary issues

Lefa Hlongwane has decided to put his differences with Black Leopards aside to focus on helping them in the DStv Premiership.

Hlongwane missed Lidoda Duvha's two opening matches of the season due to disciplinary issues.

The midfielder was allegedly not paid by Leopards for the past few months after he was found guilty for leaving the bio-bubble camp without consent.

The 27-year-old said he would be back for Leopards when they meet AmaZulu tomorrow at Kings Park Stadium (7.30pm) in Durban even though they are yet to sort out their issues.

“That’s a game we should win. We have played two games without a win,” Hlongwane told Sowetan yesterday. “I will also be back playing even though my issue has not been sorted, but I have a contract which says I am a player, and I need to play.”