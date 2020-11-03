Soccer

Midfielder determined to help turn fortunes around

Hlongwane to return to Leopards team despite salary issues

By Neville Khoza - 03 November 2020
Black Leopards and Golden Arrows players after the final whistle during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Black Leopards at Emirates Airline Park on August 21, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Lefa Hlongwane has decided to put his differences with Black Leopards aside to focus on helping them in the DStv Premiership.

Hlongwane missed Lidoda Duvha's two opening matches of the season due to disciplinary issues.

The midfielder was allegedly not paid by Leopards for the past few months after he was found guilty for leaving the bio-bubble camp without consent.

The 27-year-old said he would be back for Leopards when they meet AmaZulu tomorrow at Kings Park Stadium (7.30pm) in Durban even though they are yet to sort out their issues. 

“That’s a game we should win. We have played two games without a win,” Hlongwane told Sowetan yesterday. “I will also be back playing even though my issue has not been sorted, but I have a contract which says I am a player, and I need to play.”

Seeing the club struggle in the opening two matches, Hlongwane said new players were still trying to gel. “The club bought so many players, and the coach is still trying new combinations, but things are coming alright,” Hlongwane said.

“It is just a matter of time before we turn it around. We are getting used to coach [Patrick Aussems'] philosophy. It is not difficult because he wants us to play football.”

One of their problems is conceding soft goals as they have allowed five in two matches already. They have also signed 13 players, and most of them have no experience to compete in the big league.

“It is not defence only... we must defend as a team. The only difference is that we have a lot of new players. The club signed 13 players. They are still trying to gel."

With Aussems still trying to settle in the country, it is going to be difficult for Leopards. They have lost experienced players in Thabo Matlaba, Mwape Musonda and Joseph Mhlongo and failed to replace them with experience.

