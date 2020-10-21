Bevan promises to blossom at TS Galaxy

Arriving in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the back of winning the Golden Boot in his native New Zealand after netting 15 goals in 16 games for champions Auckland City last season, is indicative that new TS Galaxy striker Myer Bevan is lethal in front of goal.

Bevan, 23, was paraded as a new Galaxy player alongside a host of players in a ceremony that was graced by the presence of the Ndebele chieftaincy in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Barely a week in the country, Bevan is already feeling at home and looking to hit the ground running when the DStv Premiership starts, with Galaxy facing fellow rookies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their opening match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

“I have only been here for about five days but I can already see that the country is good. From what I have seen so far, I really like SA. I am very excited about what lies ahead,’’ Bevan told Sowetan on the sidelines of the event, held at King Mabhoko's Cluster Hall.