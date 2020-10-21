New Zealand Golden Boot winner keen to emulate Brockie, Boxall
Bevan promises to blossom at TS Galaxy
Arriving in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the back of winning the Golden Boot in his native New Zealand after netting 15 goals in 16 games for champions Auckland City last season, is indicative that new TS Galaxy striker Myer Bevan is lethal in front of goal.
Bevan, 23, was paraded as a new Galaxy player alongside a host of players in a ceremony that was graced by the presence of the Ndebele chieftaincy in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
Barely a week in the country, Bevan is already feeling at home and looking to hit the ground running when the DStv Premiership starts, with Galaxy facing fellow rookies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their opening match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.
“I have only been here for about five days but I can already see that the country is good. From what I have seen so far, I really like SA. I am very excited about what lies ahead,’’ Bevan told Sowetan on the sidelines of the event, held at King Mabhoko's Cluster Hall.
The New Zealander is hell-bent on banging in more goals in his maiden season in SA. “I am a goal scorer and I am determined to score as many goals for Galaxy this season,’’ said Bevan.
Bevan has a burning desire to emulate his countrymen Jeremy Brockie and Michael Boxall. The Kiwi duo won a few trophies during their spell at SuperSport United.
“I want to achieve great things, like Brockie and Boxall. They had success in this country so that’s the route I want to go as well. Brockie told me that the PSL is a good league ... he’s been giving me advice,’’ said Bevan.
He also opened up about how the move to SA materialised, crediting his agent Francesco Ferreri, who also happens to manage a man who’s no stranger to SA football, the former AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Emiliano Tade, who is also Bevan's close pal.
“My agent Ferreri knows a lot of people in SA and he’s the one who brought me here. I am very happy that he made it possible. Tade is my friend. I played with him at Auckland last season ... he also told me I must come over because the PSL is a good league that’s competitive,’’ said Bevan.
