Baroka assistant to take charge while Kerr waits

As suspended Baroka coach Dylan Kerr waits for his disciplinary hearing date to be confirmed, assistant coach Thoka Matsemela will lead them in their first game of the season.

Bakgaga will play their opening DStv Premiership game against Maritzburg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

Kerr is still on suspension for alleged insubordination, and there is no time frame for when he will resume his duties as head coach.

Bakgaga’s CEO Richard Mashabane said the coach is not allowed anywhere near the first team. He said the 53-year-old is enjoying the benefit of a full salary despite being on suspension.

“The coach has not left town and is still in Polokwane. He is waiting for the date of his hearing to be confirmed. We will communicate the date with him soon. For now, the coach must exercise patience,” explained Mashabane.