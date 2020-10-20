Tinkler looks out for two keepers to replace Ofori

Maritzburg United are desperately searching for two goalkeepers to replace outgoing Richard Ofori.

Ofori is on his way to join Orlando Pirates, having already completed his medical with the Soweto giants.

The Ghanaian international was not available when Maritzburg lost 1-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

And coach Eric Tinkler said after the defeat that they only have two keepers registered in their squad [Bongani Mpandle and Jethren Barr].

“With regards to the goalkeeping department, we we are searching for two keepers,” Tinkler told the media after the match.

“Not only someone to replace Richard. It is ongoing. We want to make sure that whoever we bring in is the right person.”

Maritzburg are interested in Brendon Peterson, who was with Bidvest Wits and is also wanted by Chiefs.