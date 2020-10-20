Maduka heaps praise on his goalkeepers

The emerging competition between Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeepers Jackson Mabokgwane and Sipho Chaine looks to be giving coach John Maduka a welcomed selection headache.

From playing just a single match in the bio- bubble, as he was playing second-fiddle to the 23-year-old Chaine, the tried and tested Mabokgwane had a blinder of a game when Celtic outshone Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The 32-year-old produced a Man of the Match display against Downs. It was Victor Letsoalo's solitary goal that earned Phunya Sele Sele a spot in the semis, where they'll face SuperSport United in two weeks' time.

“Those two goalkeepers [Mabokgwane and Chaine], they compete. They compete in each and every training session. Chaine, the one who’d been playing, and Mabokgwane I can say that they are on the same level,'' said Maduka of the competition between his two keepers.

"They are more on the same level that anytime you can use any of them, so it’s always good to know for the team that both of them are in a very good form.''