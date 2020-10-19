Struggle against corruption continues
Media watchdog role as crucial as it was before Black Wednesday
On August 18 1977, the Black Consciousness Movement leader Steve Biko was driving back from Cape Town, with his friend and comrade Peter Jones, when they were stopped at a police roadblock in Grahamstown.
Biko was arrested for having violated his banning order restricting him to King William’s Town. Jones was also arrested, and would be held without trial for 533 days, during which he was interrogated endlessly...
