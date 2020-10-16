City defender Fielies bays for Pirates' blood

If there’s one team that always give Orlando Pirates nightmares, that’s Cape Town City.

Since their formation in 2016, after buying the Premiership status of Mpumalanga Black Aces, the Citizens have only lost one of their nine meetings with the Buccaneers, racking up three victories and five draws in the process.

One of the memorable catastrophes Pirates have suffered at the hands of City in recent era came in April 2018 when Ayanda Patosi’s solitary strike all but ended Bucs’ title hopes in the 2017/18 campaign, where they eventually finished as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Instrumental City defender Taariq Fielies has high hopes they’ll continue to inflict more agony on the trophy-hungry Buccaneers when the two sides meet in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

“History says we always have a good run against Pirates, hopefully we can continue with that. The aim is to go to the next round and I believe we have what it takes to beat Pirates again,’’ Fielies told Sowetan.